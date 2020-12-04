No increase for tuition, room and board at Ithaca College for 2021-2022 year

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be no increase in tuition and room and board at Ithaca College for the 2021-2022 year.

Next year’s tuition for new and returning undergraduate students will remain at $46,610, with a standard double room costing $8,976 and a standard dining plan costing $6,868.

Tuition and fees for graduate students will also remain unchanged.

Read the full statement sent out to students and families below:

“Dear Ithaca College Students, Families, and Supporters,

I hope this message finds you healthy and strong, as we push toward the end of what has been a truly challenging year. I am writing to you today, on behalf of Ithaca College and our senior leadership team, to share some major news: For the 2021-2022 academic year, tuition, room, and board fees will not be increased.

Specifically, next year’s tuition for new and returning undergraduate students will remain at $46,610, with the cost of a standard double room at $8,976 and the standard dining plan at $6,868. Tuition and fees for our graduate students will also remain unchanged from the 2020-21 rate.

The college’s Board of Trustees joins us in taking great pride in this decision. At Ithaca College, our students are our “why,” and we know that accessibility and affordability are always paramount concerns — even more so during a year that has left many facing uncertainty and financial challenge in the midst of this public health crisis and its economic fallout.

We appreciate the sacrifices all of you make to be a part of this Ithaca College family, and we hope our decision offers you a measure of certainty as you plan for the coming year.

Further, we continue our commitment to providing assistance to families with demonstrated financial need. Assuming similar family financial circumstances, students’ financial aid awards will remain consistent.

While difficult decisions continue to be made to help balance the college’s operating budget, this decision to hold the line on tuition, room, and board and to protect our ability to offer meaningful financial aid is a strong reflection of our dedication to our students and their families and our ongoing work to balance affordability with institutional sustainability.

We look forward to welcoming our wonderful students back to campus for the spring semester, and we thank you — our students and our IC families and supporters — for continuing to walk with us through this unprecedented time.”