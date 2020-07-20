No injuries after apartment fire in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An entire apartment building was displaced for the night after a large fire on the third floor at the Covered Bridge Apartments on Vine Street in Liverpool.

Crews were called to the apartment around 12:35 a.m. and three apartment units were directly involved in the fire. There is no word on how it started.

The whole building was evacuated and residents were displaced due to smoke. There were no injuries. Luckily everyone in the building was evacuated by time crews got there.

Five departments rushed to the scene, and the fire itself was only one reason why so many hands were on deck.

“It’s hot out here, in the middle of the night, it’s usually your cool time. How are you holding up?” NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan asked.

“That’s why we’ve got so many units on the scene, because we are rotating out. Making sure they are taking their gear off, making sure we’ve got fluids for them,” said Liverpool Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Lafaver.

Those displaced are getting help from those at the Red Cross.