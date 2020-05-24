No injuries after dumpsters catch on fire near Manlius apartments

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters made quick work of a dumpster fire in Manlius Saturday night.

Firefighters with the Manlius Fire Department were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to the Carriage House East Apartments.

They found multiple dumpsters of trash and recycling on fire.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the dumpster and protect the nearby apartments.

It took them about a half-hour to put the fire out. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.