Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

No injuries after dumpsters catch on fire near Manlius apartments

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters made quick work of a dumpster fire in Manlius Saturday night.

Firefighters with the Manlius Fire Department were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to the Carriage House East Apartments.

They found multiple dumpsters of trash and recycling on fire.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the dumpster and protect the nearby apartments.

It took them about a half-hour to put the fire out. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected