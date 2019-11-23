Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

No injuries after fire in Dewitt Film hub

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – At least 50 people were evacuated from Greater Syracuse Sound Stage after a reported fire inside of the building.

According to a representative from the production company, “American High”, they were filming a scene featuring fire when a hat caught on fire causing smoke.

People evacuated and first responders were called as a precaution. Several people were checked out by emergency services. No injuries were reported.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the East Syracuse Fire Department for more information.

Updates will be shared when new information is made available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected