No injuries after fire in Dewitt Film hub

TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – At least 50 people were evacuated from Greater Syracuse Sound Stage after a reported fire inside of the building.
According to a representative from the production company, “American High”, they were filming a scene featuring fire when a hat caught on fire causing smoke.
People evacuated and first responders were called as a precaution. Several people were checked out by emergency services. No injuries were reported.
NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the East Syracuse Fire Department for more information.
Updates will be shared when new information is made available.
