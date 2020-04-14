No injuries in rollover crash on Fly Road

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There were no serious injuries following a Monday morning rollover crash.

The East Syracuse Fire Department posted these photos.

We’re told the call went out just before 9 a.m. along Fly Road in the Town of DeWitt. The woman behind the wheel was pulled from the wreckage with minor injuries.

There is no word on what caused the car to go off the road.