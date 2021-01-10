No injuries reported after shots fired on Brighton Ave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating after shots were fired on the 700-block of Brighton Avenue early Sunday morning.
Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the scene and found evidence of shots being fired, and several casings were located. No injuries were reported.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
