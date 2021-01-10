No injuries reported after shots fired on Brighton Ave

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating after shots were fired on the 700-block of Brighton Avenue early Sunday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the scene and found evidence of shots being fired, and several casings were located. No injuries were reported.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected