No injuries reported after truck rolls over in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A rollover crash ended with a pickup truck upside down by a creek in Madison County.

Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the call went out around 4 p.m. Friday along Route 31 by Harbor Shore Drive. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Bridgeport fire crews, were at the scene. The DEC was also called in to help clean up gas that had spilled into the creek.

Two people in the truck were able to get out and there is no word on a cause.