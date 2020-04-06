No injuries reported in apartment fire in Caroline

CAROLINE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One apartment unit is a total loss after a fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Sunday at a three-story apartment building on Brooktondale Road in Caroline.
It took fire crews about an hour to extinguish the flames.
No one was injured, and fire officials rescued one pet iguana.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
