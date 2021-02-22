No injuries reported in Scriba fire

SCRIBA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several fire departments battled a house fire in the Town of Scriba early Monday morning on County Route 4. 

Oswego County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the home was fully involved, but everyone made it out. The fire broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m. and dispatch says no one was transported from the scene.

