No injuries reported in Syracuse apartment fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There were no injuries reported on Thursday after an apartment fire broke out in the City of Syracuse.

The call went out around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for an apartment fire at 837 Onondaga Ave. in Syracuse.

The fire spread to the attic and it took firefighters about 20 minutes to put it out.

There is damage to both apartments in the residence.

The Red Cross is helping families with shelter and other needs. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.