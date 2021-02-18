No injuries reported in Syracuse apartment fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There were no injuries reported on Thursday after an apartment fire broke out in the City of Syracuse.

The call went out around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for an apartment fire at 837 Onondaga Ave. in Syracuse.

The fire spread to the attic and it took firefighters about 20 minutes to put it out.

There is damage to both apartments in the residence.

The Red Cross is helping families with shelter and other needs. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected