No longer behind the bench: Longtime judge defends Syracuse’s Columbus statue

Retired Judge Anthony Aloi doesn't go into the Onondaga County Criminal Courthouse anymore, but he never misses the annual Columbus Day celebration in Columbus Circle.

Over his years behind the bench, Aloi made many decisions. As respected judges do, he rarely shared his opinion.

He was one of the hundreds who attended this year’s event, but he felt it was much more sad than usual.

Now retired for almost four years, Aloi says it’s a “mistake” for the Syracuse mayor to take down the statue of Christopher Columbus.

Aloi says he’ll join the group of attorneys who are fighting to keep the statue standing and determining if taking it down violate any local or state historic preservation law.

There’s no determined deadline, but Mayor Ben Walsh announced Friday that the statue of Columbus will be taken down in the months ahead.

The fountain and obelisk will stay in place. Walsh stresses the circle will still focus on celebrating Italian American heritage and he’s open to a new statue of someone else.

“This space should be both a tribute to Italian Americans and a place of healing at which we celebrate our shared accomplishments,” said Walsh alongside his written decision. “This decision is based on the fact that we can honor our Italian American community without focusing on a statue that has become the source of division over decades and overshadowed the original intent of the monument.”

Walsh says the city will preserve the statue and have it moved to a private location elsewhere.

Aloi wouldn’t offer a preference for an alternate location, instead saying he wants the statue to stay in Columbus Circle.

