No mask, no ride: TCAT transportation system enforcing face covering policy

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) system is strictly enforcing the executive order by Governor Cuomo mandating people wear face covering in public where social distancing can not be obeyed.

According to TCAT’s website, all drivers and passengers on TCAT buses must wear face coverings.

TCAT began enforcing their policy on Saturday, April 25.

The TCAT bus system has been running on a reduced bus schedule and stopped collecting fares for rides since March 20.

TCAT says they will run on that reduced scheduled through May 23.

