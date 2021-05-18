‘It’s Not Just’ campaign calls attention to unjust targeting of African Americans in menthol tobacco marketing

FILE – This May 17, 2018 file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at a store in San Francisco. U.S. health regulators will announce a new effort Thursday, April 29, 2021, to ban menthol cigarettes, according to an Biden administration official. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “No Menthol Sunday” was this past weekend, and the “It’s Not Just” campaign was launched statewide to raise awareness about the methods tobacco companies use to target African American communities in menthol-flavored tobacco marketing.

Smoking-related illnesses are the most common cause of death in African American communities, and 85 percent of African American smokers use menthol flavored cigarettes.

In April, the FDA announced plans to propose standards that prohibit the word “menthol” to be a primary characteristic used to market tobacco products. This would also ban the use of flavors in marketing for cigarettes.