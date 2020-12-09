No more ‘egregious fees’ for 3rd party food delivery services in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As local restaurants face increasing restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise, dependence on third-party food delivery services also increases. But those fees can cost a business up to 30% of its profit on an order.

In an effort to help local restaurants survive, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh signed an executive order on Wednesday capping third-party food delivery service fees at 15%.

“For local businesses, this is about survival. And for their employees, it is about livelihoods. Third-party delivery services are playing an important role for restaurants and customers, but their fee structures simply don’t work during the pandemic,” said Walsh. “I appreciate County Executive McMahon working with the City to help our local restaurants keep more of their revenue from food and beverage sales in their own cash registers.”

“The hospitality industry has been devastatingly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and it is critical County government does everything in our power to help them stay in business. After consulting with members of the restaurant industry, it became clear that some third-party delivery service companies are charging egregious fees,” said McMahon. “This cap, effective immediately, will limit any surcharges to no more than 15% in an effort to provide some economic stability and confidence for our local business community.”