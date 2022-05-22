(WSYR-TV) — An early morning fire Sunday made for a busy couple of hours for area crews.

Around 3:53 a.m., just hours after a barn fire in Lysander, the Northwest Fire District Station was battling another fire, this time on Cold Springs Road.

According to the Baldwinsville Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page, the fire started in the attached garage of the home. No one was injured as the people who lived in the home were able to get out safely.

Crews from Belgium Cold Springs, Liverpool, Moyers Corners, Lakeside and the NWFD all participated in extinguishing the fire. Baldwinsville Police and State Troopers also provided assistance.