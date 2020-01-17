No one injured in fire on Pond Street

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Eight people are being helped with temporary shelter by the Red Cross after a fire damaged their home Thursday afternoon.

Syracuse Fire crews responded to the 700 block of Pond Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When crews arrived, flames were pouring from the first floor of the 2.5 story home.

According to the Syracuse Fire Department, the damage was confined to the first floor, as crews were able to put out the blaze.

Because of working smoke detectors, everyone inside the home was able to evacuate before fire crews arrived.

No one was injured from the fire.

The department says the fire started on an exterior wall, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

