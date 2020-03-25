Closings
No one injured in Syracuse vacant house fire

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A vacant house on the Near West Side of Syracuse caught fire Tuesday night according to firefighters.

The Syracuse fire department responded to the 100 block of Nelson Street near West Marcellus Street, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

When crews arrived they found the home in flames. Firefighters say because of the volume of the fire, they needed to pull out of the home and fight it from the outside.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The cause is now under investigation. Crews say the house will likely be demolished.

