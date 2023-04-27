SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 9 to April 15.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!
You can see the list of those who passed below:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Aloha Japanese Bento Express
|217 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|4/13/2023
|Asil’s Pub
|220 Chapel Drive
|Camillus
|4/13/2023
|Borodino Fire Department
|2500 Nunnery Road
|Spafford
|4/12/2023
|Borodino United Methodist Church
|1820 Route 174
|Spafford
|4/12/2023
|Bull & Bear Roadhouse
|411 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|4/10/2023
|Burger King #383
|1514 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|4/11/2023
|Burger King Restaurant #417
|4035 Route 31
|Clay
|4/11/2023
|Cafe Bella Luna (The)
|9633 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|4/12/2023
|Cam-Nel Restaurant
|2227 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|4/13/2023
|Charlie’s Tavern
|115 South Main Street
|Manlius
|4/10/2023
|Christian Life Assembly
|1025 North Townsend Street
|Syracuse
|4/12/2023
|Cicero North Syracuse Athletic Boost
|6002 State Route 31
|Cicero
|4/11/2023
|Crossroads
|120 Gifford Street
|Syracuse
|4/13/2023
|Crossroads
|7119 Minoa Bridgeport Road
|Manlius
|4/10/2023
|D&G’s Mac and Cheese Commissary
|8223 Oswego Road
|Clay
|4/11/2023
|Dang’s Cafe
|4106 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|4/14/2023
|Dee’s Diner
|1900 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|4/12/2023
|Dough Boys Pizzeria (The)
|60 Salina Street (Route 370)
|Lysander
|4/11/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|306 Fayette Street
|Manlius
|4/11/2023
|First Presbyterian Church
|64 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|4/11/2023
|Gannon’s Ice Cream Pushcart
|212 Willis Avenue
|Syracuse
|4/14/2023
|Gannon’s Ice Cream Pushcart #2
|212 Willis Avenue
|Syracuse
|4/14/2023
|Gannon’s Ice Cream Pushcart #3
|1525 Valley Drive
|Syracuse
|4/14/2023
|Gannon’s Isle
|1525 Valley Drive
|Syracuse
|4/14/2023
|Habibi’s Halal Gyro
|2646 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|4/11/2023
|Harper’s Pizza & Ice Cream
|2935 Lamson Road
|Lysander
|4/11/2023
|Hope Cafe
|8223 Oswego Road
|Clay
|4/11/2023
|Hughie’s House of Hotcakes Commissar
|8223 Oswego Road
|Clay
|4/11/2023
|Hungers for Hope of CNY
|5858 East Molloy Road
|Dewitt
|4/14/2023
|Jersey Mike’s
|115 Elwood Davis Road
|Salina
|4/10/2023
|King David’s Restaurant Fairmount
|3508 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|4/10/2023
|King Seafood House
|2204 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|4/12/2023
|Malden Road United Church of Christ
|108 Malden Road
|Salina
|4/14/2023
|Manlius United Methodist Church
|111 Wesley Street
|Manlius
|4/12/2023
|Mattydale Fire Department
|173 East Molloy Road
|Salina
|4/13/2023
|McDonalds of Clay
|3869 Route 31
|Clay
|4/11/2023
|Meier’s Creek Brewing Co.
|720 Van Renssalear Street
|Syracuse
|4/12/2023
|Mi Ranchito
|24 East Genesee Street
|Lysander
|4/11/2023
|Mike’s Pizzeria
|1388 East Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|4/14/2023
|Minoa United Methodist Church
|246-248 East Avenue
|Manlius
|4/10/2023
|Nectar Espresso Bar & Vintages
|217 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|4/13/2023
|Nedrow Vol. Fire Dept. Auxiliary
|6505 South Salina Street
|Onondaga
|4/13/2023
|Nick’s Tomato Pie
|109 Walton Street
|Syracuse
|4/13/2023
|Northern Pines of Cicero
|6722 State Route 31
|Cicero
|4/11/2023
|Now & Later
|620 Ulster Street
|Syracuse
|4/13/2023
|Ocean Sushi
|7567 Oswego Road, #3
|Clay
|4/10/2023
|Oh Crepe & Waffles
|5208 North Street
|Onondaga County
|4/14/2023
|Optimist Ballfield Building Concessi
|Route 11
|Lafayette
|4/10/2023
|Original Italian Pizza
|2130 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|4/12/2023
|Panera Bread #947
|5663 East Circle Drive
|Cicero
|4/11/2023
|Pasta’s Daily Bread
|308 South Franklin Street
|Syracuse
|4/13/2023
|PEACE, Inc. Foodservice Department
|6756 Pickard Drive
|Dewitt
|4/14/2023
|Peter’s Polar Parlor
|3345 Milton Avenue
|Camillus
|4/10/2023
|Plank Road Ice Cream
|449 South Main Street
|Clay
|4/12/2023
|Rescue Mission Alliance
|148 Gifford Street
|Syracuse
|4/13/2023
|Rollin Cones LLC (The)
|519 Roxford Road South
|Onondaga County
|4/13/2023
|Sissy’s Pizza
|2537 Otisco Valley Road
|Otisco
|4/14/2023
|Skan-Ellus Drive-In
|1659 Us Route 20 East
|Skaneateles
|4/14/2023
|Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill #7583
|4036 State Route 31
|Clay
|4/10/2023
|St. Daniel Church
|3004 Court Street
|Salina
|4/10/2023
|Suite 218 Bake Shop
|1428 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|4/11/2023
|Sunshine’s Coffee Shop
|6760 North Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|4/14/2023
|Tecumseh Golf Club
|200 Waring Road
|Dewitt
|4/10/2023
|Thai Love NY
|2822 Lemoyne Avenue
|Salina
|4/13/2023
|Town Tavern
|2119 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|4/12/2023
|Tuscarora Restaurant
|2901 Howlett Hill Road
|Camillus
|4/13/2023
|Wildmixx Nutrition
|8140 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|4/13/2023
|Yum Yum Shack
|108 Boise Drive
|Onondaga County
|4/11/2023
|Zebb’s Deluxe Grill & Bar
|2803 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|4/13/2023