SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 9 to April 15.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!

You can see the list of those who passed below:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
Aloha Japanese Bento Express217 South Salina StreetSyracuse4/13/2023
Asil’s Pub220 Chapel DriveCamillus4/13/2023
Borodino Fire Department2500 Nunnery RoadSpafford4/12/2023
Borodino United Methodist Church1820 Route 174Spafford4/12/2023
Bull & Bear Roadhouse411 East Genesee StreetManlius4/10/2023
Burger King #3831514 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse4/11/2023
Burger King Restaurant #4174035 Route 31Clay4/11/2023
Cafe Bella Luna (The)9633 Brewerton RoadCicero4/12/2023
Cam-Nel Restaurant2227 Brewerton RoadSalina4/13/2023
Charlie’s Tavern115 South Main StreetManlius4/10/2023
Christian Life Assembly1025 North Townsend StreetSyracuse4/12/2023
Cicero North Syracuse Athletic Boost6002 State Route 31Cicero4/11/2023
Crossroads120 Gifford StreetSyracuse4/13/2023
Crossroads7119 Minoa Bridgeport RoadManlius4/10/2023
D&G’s Mac and Cheese Commissary8223 Oswego RoadClay4/11/2023
Dang’s Cafe4106 West Genesee StreetCamillus4/14/2023
Dee’s Diner1900 Brewerton RoadSalina4/12/2023
Dough Boys Pizzeria (The)60 Salina Street (Route 370)Lysander4/11/2023
Dunkin Donuts306 Fayette StreetManlius4/11/2023
First Presbyterian Church64 Oswego StreetLysander4/11/2023
Gannon’s Ice Cream Pushcart212 Willis AvenueSyracuse4/14/2023
Gannon’s Ice Cream Pushcart #2212 Willis AvenueSyracuse4/14/2023
Gannon’s Ice Cream Pushcart #31525 Valley DriveSyracuse4/14/2023
Gannon’s Isle1525 Valley DriveSyracuse4/14/2023
Habibi’s Halal Gyro2646 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse4/11/2023
Harper’s Pizza & Ice Cream2935 Lamson RoadLysander4/11/2023
Hope Cafe8223 Oswego RoadClay4/11/2023
Hughie’s House of Hotcakes Commissar8223 Oswego RoadClay4/11/2023
Hungers for Hope of CNY5858 East Molloy RoadDewitt4/14/2023
Jersey Mike’s115 Elwood Davis RoadSalina4/10/2023
King David’s Restaurant Fairmount3508 West Genesee StreetCamillus4/10/2023
King Seafood House2204 Brewerton RoadSalina4/12/2023
Malden Road United Church of Christ108 Malden RoadSalina4/14/2023
Manlius United Methodist Church111 Wesley StreetManlius4/12/2023
Mattydale Fire Department173 East Molloy RoadSalina4/13/2023
McDonalds of Clay3869 Route 31Clay4/11/2023
Meier’s Creek Brewing Co.720 Van Renssalear StreetSyracuse4/12/2023
Mi Ranchito24 East Genesee StreetLysander4/11/2023
Mike’s Pizzeria1388 East Genesee StreetSkaneateles4/14/2023
Minoa United Methodist Church246-248 East AvenueManlius4/10/2023
Nectar Espresso Bar & Vintages217 South Salina StreetSyracuse4/13/2023
Nedrow Vol. Fire Dept. Auxiliary6505 South Salina StreetOnondaga4/13/2023
Nick’s Tomato Pie109 Walton StreetSyracuse4/13/2023
Northern Pines of Cicero6722 State Route 31Cicero4/11/2023
Now & Later620 Ulster StreetSyracuse4/13/2023
Ocean Sushi7567 Oswego Road, #3Clay4/10/2023
Oh Crepe & Waffles5208 North StreetOnondaga County4/14/2023
Optimist Ballfield Building ConcessiRoute 11Lafayette4/10/2023
Original Italian Pizza2130 Brewerton RoadSalina4/12/2023
Panera Bread #9475663 East Circle DriveCicero4/11/2023
Pasta’s Daily Bread308 South Franklin StreetSyracuse4/13/2023
PEACE, Inc. Foodservice Department6756 Pickard DriveDewitt4/14/2023
Peter’s Polar Parlor3345 Milton AvenueCamillus4/10/2023
Plank Road Ice Cream449 South Main StreetClay4/12/2023
Rescue Mission Alliance148 Gifford StreetSyracuse4/13/2023
Rollin Cones LLC (The)519 Roxford Road SouthOnondaga County4/13/2023
Sissy’s Pizza2537 Otisco Valley RoadOtisco4/14/2023
Skan-Ellus Drive-In1659 Us Route 20 EastSkaneateles4/14/2023
Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill #75834036 State Route 31Clay4/10/2023
St. Daniel Church3004 Court StreetSalina4/10/2023
Suite 218 Bake Shop1428 Burnet AvenueSyracuse4/11/2023
Sunshine’s Coffee Shop6760 North Thompson RoadDewitt4/14/2023
Tecumseh Golf Club200 Waring RoadDewitt4/10/2023
Thai Love NY2822 Lemoyne AvenueSalina4/13/2023
Town Tavern2119 Brewerton RoadSalina4/12/2023
Tuscarora Restaurant2901 Howlett Hill RoadCamillus4/13/2023
Wildmixx Nutrition8140 Brewerton RoadCicero4/13/2023
Yum Yum Shack108 Boise DriveOnondaga County4/11/2023
Zebb’s Deluxe Grill & Bar2803 Brewerton RoadSalina4/13/2023