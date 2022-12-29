SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 11 to December 17.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|American Legion Post James-Harvey Spire
|5575 Legionnaire Drive
|Cicero
|12/15/2022
|Inspection
|Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|628 South Main Street
|Clay
|12/14/2022
|Inspection
|Blarney Stone Inn (The)
|314 Avery Avenue
|Syracuse
|12/13/2022
|Inspection
|Boulangerie
|526 Plum Street
|Syracuse
|12/14/2022
|Inspection
|Brooklyn Pickle (The)
|1600 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|12/14/2022
|Inspection
|Bruegger’s Bagels Bakery #3894
|5198 West Taft Road
|Clay
|12/15/2022
|Inspection
|BulBul
|7421 Oswego Road
|Salina
|12/15/2022
|Inspection
|BulBul Mobile Unit
|7421 Oswego Road
|Salina
|12/15/2022
|Inspection
|Burger King
|3414 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|12/13/2022
|Inspection
|Burger King Restaurant #396
|3603 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|12/16/2022
|Inspection
|Cafe Kubal
|3501 James Street
|Syracuse
|12/16/2022
|Inspection
|Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant
|6195 State Route 31, Suite 14
|Cicero
|12/15/2022
|Inspection
|China House
|600 South Geddes Street
|Syracuse
|12/15/2022
|Inspection
|China Pavillion
|2318 West Genesee Street, Unit 5
|Geddes
|12/15/2022
|Inspection
|China Wok Sandy
|628 South Main Street
|Clay
|12/15/2022
|Inspection
|Cottage Restaurant (The)
|21 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|12/16/2022
|Inspection
|Daniel’s Grill
|69 North Street
|Marcellus
|12/14/2022
|Inspection
|Darwin
|110 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|12/12/2022
|Inspection
|Dewitt Fish and Game Club
|6560 Woodchuck Hill Road
|Dewitt
|12/11/2022
|Inspection
|Dunkin Donuts
|1909 Teall Avenue
|Salina
|12/12/2022
|Inspection
|Dunkin Donuts
|3800 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|12/16/2022
|Inspection
|Eva’s European Sweets
|1305 Milton Avenue
|Syracuse
|12/14/2022
|Inspection
|Gem (The)
|832 Spencer Street
|Syracuse
|12/14/2022
|Inspection
|Goodies
|3605 James Street
|Syracuse
|12/15/2022
|Inspection
|Great Fortune Chinese Restaurant
|116 Kreischer Road
|Cicero
|12/16/2022
|Inspection
|Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse, Inc.
|302 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|12/15/2022
|Inspection
|Jandy Convenience Store
|1017 South Geddes Street
|Syracuse
|12/13/2022
|Inspection
|Kabob House
|409 Tulip Street
|Salina
|12/12/2022
|Inspection
|Margaritas Mexican Cantina
|203 Walton Street
|Syracuse
|12/13/2022
|Inspection
|McAvan’s Pub
|1217 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|12/13/2022
|Inspection
|McDonald’s
|1804 Teall Avenue
|Syracuse
|12/12/2022
|Inspection
|Original Italian Pizza
|3509 James Street
|Dewitt
|12/16/2022
|Inspection
|Otro Cinco
|206 South Warren Street
|Syracuse
|12/15/2022
|Inspection
|Salt City Coffee
|511 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|12/12/2022
|Inspection
|Some Like It Hot Catering
|4581 Grace Place
|Onondaga
|12/11/2022
|Inspection
|Southwood Volunteer Fire Department
|4581 Grace Place
|Onondaga
|12/11/2022
|Inspection
|Sweet Frog
|532 Towne Drive
|Manlius
|12/16/2022
|Inspection
|Valley Youth Hockey Association
|Meacham Field
|Syracuse
|12/16/2022
|Inspection
|Westvale Fish Cove
|2130 West Genesee Street
|Geddes
|12/15/2022
|Inspection