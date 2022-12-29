SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 11 to December 17.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

American Legion Post James-Harvey Spire5575 Legionnaire DriveCicero12/15/2022Inspection
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar628 South Main StreetClay12/14/2022Inspection
Blarney Stone Inn (The)314 Avery AvenueSyracuse12/13/2022Inspection
Boulangerie526 Plum StreetSyracuse12/14/2022Inspection
Brooklyn Pickle (The)1600 West Genesee StreetSyracuse12/14/2022Inspection
Bruegger’s Bagels Bakery #38945198 West Taft RoadClay12/15/2022Inspection
BulBul7421 Oswego RoadSalina12/15/2022Inspection
BulBul Mobile Unit7421 Oswego RoadSalina12/15/2022Inspection
Burger King3414 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt12/13/2022Inspection
Burger King Restaurant #3963603 Brewerton RoadSalina12/16/2022Inspection
Cafe Kubal3501 James StreetSyracuse12/16/2022Inspection
Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant6195 State Route 31, Suite 14Cicero12/15/2022Inspection
China House600 South Geddes StreetSyracuse12/15/2022Inspection
China Pavillion2318 West Genesee Street, Unit 5Geddes12/15/2022Inspection
China Wok Sandy628 South Main StreetClay12/15/2022Inspection
Cottage Restaurant (The)21 Oswego StreetLysander12/16/2022Inspection
Daniel’s Grill69 North StreetMarcellus12/14/2022Inspection
Darwin110 West Fayette StreetSyracuse12/12/2022Inspection
Dewitt Fish and Game Club6560 Woodchuck Hill RoadDewitt12/11/2022Inspection
Dunkin Donuts1909 Teall AvenueSalina12/12/2022Inspection
Dunkin Donuts3800 Brewerton RoadClay12/16/2022Inspection
Eva’s European Sweets1305 Milton AvenueSyracuse12/14/2022Inspection
Gem (The)832 Spencer StreetSyracuse12/14/2022Inspection
Goodies3605 James StreetSyracuse12/15/2022Inspection
Great Fortune Chinese Restaurant116 Kreischer RoadCicero12/16/2022Inspection
Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse, Inc.302 Old Liverpool RoadSalina12/15/2022Inspection
Jandy Convenience Store1017 South Geddes StreetSyracuse12/13/2022Inspection
Kabob House409 Tulip StreetSalina12/12/2022Inspection
Margaritas Mexican Cantina203 Walton StreetSyracuse12/13/2022Inspection
McAvan’s Pub1217 West Fayette StreetSyracuse12/13/2022Inspection
McDonald’s1804 Teall AvenueSyracuse12/12/2022Inspection
Original Italian Pizza3509 James StreetDewitt12/16/2022Inspection
Otro Cinco206 South Warren StreetSyracuse12/15/2022Inspection
Salt City Coffee511 East Genesee StreetManlius12/12/2022Inspection
Some Like It Hot Catering4581 Grace PlaceOnondaga12/11/2022Inspection
Southwood Volunteer Fire Department4581 Grace PlaceOnondaga12/11/2022Inspection
Sweet Frog532 Towne DriveManlius12/16/2022Inspection
Valley Youth Hockey AssociationMeacham FieldSyracuse12/16/2022Inspection
Westvale Fish Cove2130 West Genesee StreetGeddes12/15/2022Inspection