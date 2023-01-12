SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 25 to December 31.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|INSPECTION TYPE
|Among the Mountains
|1 Elm Street
|Tully
|12/28/2022
|Inspection
|Brasserie (The)
|200 Township Boulevard, Suite 20
|Camillus
|12/28/2022
|Inspection
|Core Greens, Grains & Bone Broth
|7265 Buckley Road
|Clay
|12/29/2022
|Inspection
|CoreLife Eatery
|5743 Widewaters Parkway, Ste 100
|Dewitt
|12/28/2022
|Inspection
|Francesca’s Cucina
|541 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|12/29/2022
|Inspection
|Harvey’s Garden
|1200 East Water Street
|Syracuse
|12/29/2022
|Inspection
|Longhorn Steakhouse #5511
|140 Township Boulevard
|Camillus
|12/28/2022
|Inspection
|Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant
|510 Oswego Street
|Salina
|12/29/2022
|Inspection
|Second Chance Diner
|5407 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|12/29/2022
|Inspection
|Shanghai Garden
|112 Kasson Road
|Camillus
|12/28/2022
|Inspection
|Welch Allyn Cafeteria
|4341 State Street Road
|Skaneateles
|12/29/2022
|Inspection