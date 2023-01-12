SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 25 to December 31.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATEINSPECTION TYPE
Among the Mountains1 Elm StreetTully12/28/2022Inspection
Brasserie (The)200 Township Boulevard, Suite 20Camillus12/28/2022Inspection
Core Greens, Grains & Bone Broth7265 Buckley RoadClay12/29/2022Inspection
CoreLife Eatery5743 Widewaters Parkway, Ste 100Dewitt12/28/2022Inspection
Francesca’s Cucina541 North Salina StreetSyracuse12/29/2022Inspection
Harvey’s Garden1200 East Water StreetSyracuse12/29/2022Inspection
Longhorn Steakhouse #5511140 Township BoulevardCamillus12/28/2022Inspection
Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant510 Oswego StreetSalina12/29/2022Inspection
Second Chance Diner5407 West Genesee StreetCamillus12/29/2022Inspection
Shanghai Garden112 Kasson RoadCamillus12/28/2022Inspection
Welch Allyn Cafeteria4341 State Street RoadSkaneateles12/29/2022Inspection