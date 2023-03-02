SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of February 12 through February 18.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
3-1-Fried224 North Main StreetCicero2/16/2023
Amber Congregational Church2394 Otisco Valley RoadOtisco2/16/2023
Bailiwick Market and Cafe441 Route 5Elbridge2/17/2023
Barado’s on the Hill725 Irving AvenueSyracuse2/15/2023
Biscotti Cafe & Pastry Shop741 North Salina StreetSyracuse2/14/2023
Blue Water Grill11 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles2/16/2023
Bruegger’s Bagels Bakery #38913065 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse2/14/2023
Burger King3414 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt2/16/2023
Cafe @ Moon1 Forestry DriveGeddes2/17/2023
Cafe Bing5962 State Route 31, Unit 13Cicero2/17/2023
Cafe Kubal3911 Brewerton RoadClay2/17/2023
Cake Shop of Central New York (The)35 Fennell StreetSkaneateles2/16/2023
Chicken Now9763 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse2/17/2023
Cold Stone Creamery9655 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse2/17/2023
Dolphin Den II1419 Salt Springs RoadDewitt2/17/2023
Domino’s Pizza215 North Main StreetClay2/16/2023
Domino’s Pizza240 West Seneca StreetManlius2/16/2023
Dunkin Donuts3915 South Salina StreetSyracuse2/17/2023
Dunkin Donuts7043 Manlius Center RoadDewitt2/17/2023
Empire Buffet 983179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt2/16/2023
Ethio Eritrea Restaurant505 North State StreetSyracuse2/14/2023
Friendly’s #274763873 State Route 31Clay2/13/2023
Holiday Inn & Suites400 Seventh North StreetSalina2/16/2023
Hometown Pizza615 Wolf StreetSyracuse2/17/2023
J R Diner1208 Wolf StreetSyracuse2/16/2023
Jammer’s3535 Walters RoadVan Buren2/17/2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken3406 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt2/15/2023
Lavish Mediterranean Food3004 Burnet AvenueSyracuse2/16/2023
LeMoyne College Dining Hall1419 Salt Springs RoadDewitt2/17/2023
Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina224 North Main StreetCicero2/16/2023
Lin Li’s Chinese Restaurant5501 Bartell Road, #2Cicero2/15/2023
Little Caesars5501 Bartell RoadCicero2/15/2023
Manlius Senior Centre1 Arkie Albanese AvenueManlius2/15/2023
Manlius Village Center1 Arkie Albanese AvenueManlius2/15/2023
Moro’s Kitchen28 Jordan StreetSkaneateles2/16/2023
New Century (The)518 Kirkpatrick StreetSyracuse2/16/2023
New York Almond Company/Bird Song Co190 Township BoulevardCamillus2/14/2023
Northeast Senior Center Nutrition Pr716 Hawley AvenueSyracuse2/15/2023
Our Vegan Corner446 East Brighton AvenueSyracuse2/14/2023
Paladino’s Pizza of North Syracuse221 Northern Lights PlazaSalina2/15/2023
Panera Bread Cafe #13733401 West Genesee StreetCamillus2/17/2023
Par’s Indoor Golf3179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt2/16/2023
Pavone’s Pizza and Eatery5781 Bridge StreetDewitt2/14/2023
Pizza Hut #396677801 Brewerton RoadCicero2/14/2023
Real China410 East Genesse StreetManlius2/14/2023
Red Rooster Pub (The)4618 Jordan RoadSkaneateles2/17/2023
Sbarro at Carousel Center9612 Destiny Usa Drive, Fc-06Syracuse2/17/2023
Serres Donut Shop135 West Manlius StreetDewitt2/16/2023
Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Departmen77 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles2/16/2023
Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park3179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt2/16/2023
St. James’ Episcopal Church96 East Genesee StreetSkaneateles2/16/2023
Starbucks #562237918 Brewerton RoadCicero2/14/2023
Sweet Basil (The)3 Clinton StreetTully2/17/2023
Sweet Frog190 Township BoulevardCamillus2/14/2023
Syracuse Pavilion701 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse2/15/2023
Syracuse University Hotel & Conf Ctr801 University AvenueSyracuse2/13/2023
Toss & Fire Wood-Fire Pizza190 Township Boulevard, Suite 40Camillus2/14/2023
Trailhead Cafe1 Forestry DriveGeddes2/17/2023
Twin Trees Cicero6259 Route 31Cicero2/14/2023
Varsity Coffee Shop802 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse2/13/2023