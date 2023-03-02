SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of February 12 through February 18.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|3-1-Fried
|224 North Main Street
|Cicero
|2/16/2023
|Amber Congregational Church
|2394 Otisco Valley Road
|Otisco
|2/16/2023
|Bailiwick Market and Cafe
|441 Route 5
|Elbridge
|2/17/2023
|Barado’s on the Hill
|725 Irving Avenue
|Syracuse
|2/15/2023
|Biscotti Cafe & Pastry Shop
|741 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|2/14/2023
|Blue Water Grill
|11 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|2/16/2023
|Bruegger’s Bagels Bakery #3891
|3065 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|2/14/2023
|Burger King
|3414 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|2/16/2023
|Cafe @ Moon
|1 Forestry Drive
|Geddes
|2/17/2023
|Cafe Bing
|5962 State Route 31, Unit 13
|Cicero
|2/17/2023
|Cafe Kubal
|3911 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|2/17/2023
|Cake Shop of Central New York (The)
|35 Fennell Street
|Skaneateles
|2/16/2023
|Chicken Now
|9763 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|2/17/2023
|Cold Stone Creamery
|9655 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|2/17/2023
|Dolphin Den II
|1419 Salt Springs Road
|Dewitt
|2/17/2023
|Domino’s Pizza
|215 North Main Street
|Clay
|2/16/2023
|Domino’s Pizza
|240 West Seneca Street
|Manlius
|2/16/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|3915 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|2/17/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|7043 Manlius Center Road
|Dewitt
|2/17/2023
|Empire Buffet 98
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|2/16/2023
|Ethio Eritrea Restaurant
|505 North State Street
|Syracuse
|2/14/2023
|Friendly’s #27476
|3873 State Route 31
|Clay
|2/13/2023
|Holiday Inn & Suites
|400 Seventh North Street
|Salina
|2/16/2023
|Hometown Pizza
|615 Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|2/17/2023
|J R Diner
|1208 Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|2/16/2023
|Jammer’s
|3535 Walters Road
|Van Buren
|2/17/2023
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|3406 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|2/15/2023
|Lavish Mediterranean Food
|3004 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|2/16/2023
|LeMoyne College Dining Hall
|1419 Salt Springs Road
|Dewitt
|2/17/2023
|Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina
|224 North Main Street
|Cicero
|2/16/2023
|Lin Li’s Chinese Restaurant
|5501 Bartell Road, #2
|Cicero
|2/15/2023
|Little Caesars
|5501 Bartell Road
|Cicero
|2/15/2023
|Manlius Senior Centre
|1 Arkie Albanese Avenue
|Manlius
|2/15/2023
|Manlius Village Center
|1 Arkie Albanese Avenue
|Manlius
|2/15/2023
|Moro’s Kitchen
|28 Jordan Street
|Skaneateles
|2/16/2023
|New Century (The)
|518 Kirkpatrick Street
|Syracuse
|2/16/2023
|New York Almond Company/Bird Song Co
|190 Township Boulevard
|Camillus
|2/14/2023
|Northeast Senior Center Nutrition Pr
|716 Hawley Avenue
|Syracuse
|2/15/2023
|Our Vegan Corner
|446 East Brighton Avenue
|Syracuse
|2/14/2023
|Paladino’s Pizza of North Syracuse
|221 Northern Lights Plaza
|Salina
|2/15/2023
|Panera Bread Cafe #1373
|3401 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|2/17/2023
|Par’s Indoor Golf
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|2/16/2023
|Pavone’s Pizza and Eatery
|5781 Bridge Street
|Dewitt
|2/14/2023
|Pizza Hut #39667
|7801 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|2/14/2023
|Real China
|410 East Genesse Street
|Manlius
|2/14/2023
|Red Rooster Pub (The)
|4618 Jordan Road
|Skaneateles
|2/17/2023
|Sbarro at Carousel Center
|9612 Destiny Usa Drive, Fc-06
|Syracuse
|2/17/2023
|Serres Donut Shop
|135 West Manlius Street
|Dewitt
|2/16/2023
|Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Departmen
|77 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|2/16/2023
|Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|2/16/2023
|St. James’ Episcopal Church
|96 East Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|2/16/2023
|Starbucks #56223
|7918 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|2/14/2023
|Sweet Basil (The)
|3 Clinton Street
|Tully
|2/17/2023
|Sweet Frog
|190 Township Boulevard
|Camillus
|2/14/2023
|Syracuse Pavilion
|701 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|2/15/2023
|Syracuse University Hotel & Conf Ctr
|801 University Avenue
|Syracuse
|2/13/2023
|Toss & Fire Wood-Fire Pizza
|190 Township Boulevard, Suite 40
|Camillus
|2/14/2023
|Trailhead Cafe
|1 Forestry Drive
|Geddes
|2/17/2023
|Twin Trees Cicero
|6259 Route 31
|Cicero
|2/14/2023
|Varsity Coffee Shop
|802 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|2/13/2023