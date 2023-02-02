SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 15 to January 21.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels9090 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse1/19/2023
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels Kiosk9090 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse1/19/2023
Avicolli’s Pizzeria Restaurant7839 Oswego RoadClay1/18/2023
BPO Elks Lodge #2348 Liverpool3730 Cold Springs RoadLysander1/18/2023
Brick House Billiards3707 Brewerton RoadSalina1/18/2023
Doug’s Fish Fry8 Jordan StreetSkaneateles1/19/2023
Dunkin Donuts2921 James StreetSyracuse1/18/2023
Dunkin Donuts8083 Brewerton RoadCicero1/18/2023
Dunkin Donuts818 North Main StreetCicero1/19/2023
Dunkin Donuts9520 Carousel CenterSyracuse1/19/2023
Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters9561 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse1/19/2023
Food Consultants @OCC Gordon Student4584 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga1/18/2023
Food Consultants @OCC Mawhinney Hall4584 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga1/18/2023
Food Consultants Inc @ OCC SRC Arena4584 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga1/18/2023
Glazed & Confused Syracuse211 North Clinton StreetSyracuse1/17/2023
Glow Yoga & Juice Bar6823 East Genesee StreetManlius1/17/2023
Good18 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles1/19/2023
Happy Garden2265 Downer Street RoadVan Buren1/18/2023
JP’s Tavern109 Syracuse StreetVan Buren1/18/2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken7900 Brewerton RoadCicero1/17/2023
Koinonia Apothecary – Organic Juice6800 East Genesee StreetManlius1/17/2023
Lafayette Inn (The)2419 Us Route 11Lafayette1/17/2023
Little Caesars307 West Manlius StreetDewitt1/19/2023
Mrs. Kelder’s Cakes137 East Seneca StreetManlius1/19/2023
Mugshotz608 North Main StreetClay1/18/2023
North Syracuse McDonalds3806 Brewerton RoadClay1/19/2023
Papa Johns Pizza2921 James StreetSyracuse1/18/2023
Pita Pita on the Hill4841 South AvenueOnondaga1/18/2023
Poke Noodle9090 Destiny USA Drive, H209Syracuse1/19/2023
Red Mill Manor4 Syracuse StreetVan Buren1/18/2023
Rise & Grind Cafe4119 West Genesee StreetCamillus1/18/2023
Sweet Yummy10303 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse1/19/2023
Tasty China6 Elm StreetTully1/20/2023
Towne Center Retirement Community3900 Medical Center DriveManlius1/18/2023
Train Hard Fitness8180 Oswego RoadClay1/18/2023
Vietnamese Noodle House3801 Milton AvenueCamillus1/17/2023
Vin’s @ SRC7502 Round Pond RoadCicero1/17/2023
Wendy’s5845 East Circle DriveCicero1/17/2023