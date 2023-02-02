SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 15 to January 21.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Auntie Anne’s Pretzels
|9090 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|1/19/2023
|Auntie Anne’s Pretzels Kiosk
|9090 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|1/19/2023
|Avicolli’s Pizzeria Restaurant
|7839 Oswego Road
|Clay
|1/18/2023
|BPO Elks Lodge #2348 Liverpool
|3730 Cold Springs Road
|Lysander
|1/18/2023
|Brick House Billiards
|3707 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|1/18/2023
|Doug’s Fish Fry
|8 Jordan Street
|Skaneateles
|1/19/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|2921 James Street
|Syracuse
|1/18/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|8083 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|1/18/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|818 North Main Street
|Cicero
|1/19/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|9520 Carousel Center
|Syracuse
|1/19/2023
|Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters
|9561 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|1/19/2023
|Food Consultants @OCC Gordon Student
|4584 West Seneca Turnpike
|Onondaga
|1/18/2023
|Food Consultants @OCC Mawhinney Hall
|4584 West Seneca Turnpike
|Onondaga
|1/18/2023
|Food Consultants Inc @ OCC SRC Arena
|4584 West Seneca Turnpike
|Onondaga
|1/18/2023
|Glazed & Confused Syracuse
|211 North Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|1/17/2023
|Glow Yoga & Juice Bar
|6823 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|1/17/2023
|Good
|18 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|1/19/2023
|Happy Garden
|2265 Downer Street Road
|Van Buren
|1/18/2023
|JP’s Tavern
|109 Syracuse Street
|Van Buren
|1/18/2023
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|7900 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|1/17/2023
|Koinonia Apothecary – Organic Juice
|6800 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|1/17/2023
|Lafayette Inn (The)
|2419 Us Route 11
|Lafayette
|1/17/2023
|Little Caesars
|307 West Manlius Street
|Dewitt
|1/19/2023
|Mrs. Kelder’s Cakes
|137 East Seneca Street
|Manlius
|1/19/2023
|Mugshotz
|608 North Main Street
|Clay
|1/18/2023
|North Syracuse McDonalds
|3806 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|1/19/2023
|Papa Johns Pizza
|2921 James Street
|Syracuse
|1/18/2023
|Pita Pita on the Hill
|4841 South Avenue
|Onondaga
|1/18/2023
|Poke Noodle
|9090 Destiny USA Drive, H209
|Syracuse
|1/19/2023
|Red Mill Manor
|4 Syracuse Street
|Van Buren
|1/18/2023
|Rise & Grind Cafe
|4119 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|1/18/2023
|Sweet Yummy
|10303 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|1/19/2023
|Tasty China
|6 Elm Street
|Tully
|1/20/2023
|Towne Center Retirement Community
|3900 Medical Center Drive
|Manlius
|1/18/2023
|Train Hard Fitness
|8180 Oswego Road
|Clay
|1/18/2023
|Vietnamese Noodle House
|3801 Milton Avenue
|Camillus
|1/17/2023
|Vin’s @ SRC
|7502 Round Pond Road
|Cicero
|1/17/2023
|Wendy’s
|5845 East Circle Drive
|Cicero
|1/17/2023