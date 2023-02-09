SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 22 to January 28.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
Among the Mountains1 Elm StreetTully1/27/2023
Big Bowl Chinese Restaurant5194 West Taft RoadClay1/26/2023
Cicero 1 McDonalds7893 Brewerton RoadCicero1/27/2023
City Hall Cafe300 South State Street, Suite 140Syracuse1/23/2023
Coffee Grounds Cafe (The)5000 Brittonfield ParkwayDewitt1/24/2023
Collamer United Church6865 Fly RoadDewitt1/24/2023
Dunkin Donuts977 East Brighton AvenueSyracuse1/23/2023
Dunkin Donuts5194 West Taft RoadClay1/26/2023
Dunkin Donuts9555 Brewerton RoadCicero1/23/2023
Green Street Mens Community Residenc121-125 Green StreetSyracuse1/23/2023
Hampton Inn Syracuse-Dewitt3017 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse1/25/2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken1524 South Salina StreetSyracuse1/27/2023
King Chef911 Old Liverpool RoadSalina1/23/2023
Kofta Burger2802 James StreetSyracuse1/27/2023
Las Delicias Restaurant552 Westcott StreetSyracuse1/27/2023
Ling Ling Buffet604 South Main StreetClay1/25/2023
Listening Room at 443 (The)443 Burnet AvenueSyracuse1/26/2023
Liverpool Fire Department1110 Oswego StreetSalina1/23/2023
Manlius Fish Fry119 West Seneca StreetManlius1/25/2023
McDonald’s of Brewerton9563 Brewerton RoadCicero1/23/2023
Meals on Wheels300 Burt StreetSyracuse1/24/2023
Munjed’s Mediterranean Restaurant &503-505 Westcott StreetSyracuse1/27/2023
New China Chen6197 State Route 31Cicero1/24/2023
Nifty Fifties Sandwich Shop7575 Buckley RoadClay1/27/2023
Northside Baptist Church7965 Oswego RoadClay1/26/2023
Nutrition Wave6197 State Route 31Cicero1/24/2023
Old Ledge (The)7356 Church StreetCicero1/23/2023
PB & J’s Lunch Box663 Old Liverpool RoadSalina1/23/2023
Pfohl’s4604 South Salina StreetSyracuse1/26/2023
Pies Guys (The)609 South Main StreetClay1/24/2023
Rise N Shine on Westcott500 Westcott StreetSyracuse1/27/2023
Rosie’s Corner9689 Brewerton RoadCicero1/23/2023
Subway105 East Seneca TurnpikeSyracuse1/25/2023
Taco Bell #48013716 Brewerton RoadSalina1/24/2023
Taco Bell #49767881 Brewerton RoadCicero1/27/2023