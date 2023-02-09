SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 22 to January 28.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Among the Mountains
|1 Elm Street
|Tully
|1/27/2023
|Big Bowl Chinese Restaurant
|5194 West Taft Road
|Clay
|1/26/2023
|Cicero 1 McDonalds
|7893 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|1/27/2023
|City Hall Cafe
|300 South State Street, Suite 140
|Syracuse
|1/23/2023
|Coffee Grounds Cafe (The)
|5000 Brittonfield Parkway
|Dewitt
|1/24/2023
|Collamer United Church
|6865 Fly Road
|Dewitt
|1/24/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|977 East Brighton Avenue
|Syracuse
|1/23/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|5194 West Taft Road
|Clay
|1/26/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|9555 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|1/23/2023
|Green Street Mens Community Residenc
|121-125 Green Street
|Syracuse
|1/23/2023
|Hampton Inn Syracuse-Dewitt
|3017 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|1/25/2023
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|1524 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|1/27/2023
|King Chef
|911 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|1/23/2023
|Kofta Burger
|2802 James Street
|Syracuse
|1/27/2023
|Las Delicias Restaurant
|552 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|1/27/2023
|Ling Ling Buffet
|604 South Main Street
|Clay
|1/25/2023
|Listening Room at 443 (The)
|443 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|1/26/2023
|Liverpool Fire Department
|1110 Oswego Street
|Salina
|1/23/2023
|Manlius Fish Fry
|119 West Seneca Street
|Manlius
|1/25/2023
|McDonald’s of Brewerton
|9563 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|1/23/2023
|Meals on Wheels
|300 Burt Street
|Syracuse
|1/24/2023
|Munjed’s Mediterranean Restaurant &
|503-505 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|1/27/2023
|New China Chen
|6197 State Route 31
|Cicero
|1/24/2023
|Nifty Fifties Sandwich Shop
|7575 Buckley Road
|Clay
|1/27/2023
|Northside Baptist Church
|7965 Oswego Road
|Clay
|1/26/2023
|Nutrition Wave
|6197 State Route 31
|Cicero
|1/24/2023
|Old Ledge (The)
|7356 Church Street
|Cicero
|1/23/2023
|PB & J’s Lunch Box
|663 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|1/23/2023
|Pfohl’s
|4604 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|1/26/2023
|Pies Guys (The)
|609 South Main Street
|Clay
|1/24/2023
|Rise N Shine on Westcott
|500 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|1/27/2023
|Rosie’s Corner
|9689 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|1/23/2023
|Subway
|105 East Seneca Turnpike
|Syracuse
|1/25/2023
|Taco Bell #4801
|3716 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|1/24/2023
|Taco Bell #4976
|7881 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|1/27/2023