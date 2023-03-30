ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of March 12 through 18.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection.
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|Abbott’s Village Tavern
|6 East Main Street
|Marcellus
|3/16/2023
|Alvord House
|5 East Main Street
|Marcellus
|3/16/2023
|Amber Fire Department
|2214 Amber Road
|Otisco
|3/16/2023
|Apex Entertainment Center
|9583 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|3/16/2023
|Assumption Church
|812 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/17/2023
|Bowling Green Lanes
|445 South Main Street
|Clay
|3/13/2023
|Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse
|212 Vanburen Street
|Syracuse
|3/17/2023
|Cafe 119
|119 East Seneca Street
|Manlius
|3/13/2023
|Cafe Kubal
|324 Water Street
|Syracuse
|3/13/2023
|Crowne Plaza
|701 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|3/14/2023
|Faith Heritage School
|3740 Midland Avenue
|Syracuse
|3/16/2023
|Gino’s Cheese Steak & Onion
|511 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|3/15/2023
|Happy Wok House
|89 Hulbert Street
|Manlius
|3/16/2023
|Hearth Management @ Franciscan Villa
|6900 Buckley Road
|Salina
|3/13/2023
|Hometown Memory Szechuan Cuisine
|124 Headson Drive
|Syracuse
|3/15/2023
|Hot House Brewing @ Barone Gardens
|6200 South Bay Road
|Cicero
|3/15/2023
|Jamaica Lick Finger Restaurant
|6003 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/16/2023
|Just 1 Bite Too
|304 South Main Street
|Clay
|3/16/2023
|Kim’s Family Diner
|8319 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|3/15/2023
|Lookers
|1400 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/13/2023
|Mario’s Bakery
|505 North Main Street
|Cicero
|3/15/2023
|Midstate Youth Hockey Association
|5575 Meltzer Court
|Cicero
|3/15/2023
|Moe’s Southwest Grill
|5663 East Circle Drive
|Cicero
|3/16/2023
|Mottville Fire Company
|4149 Frost Street
|Skaneateles
|3/16/2023
|North Star Nutrition
|628 South Main Street, Suite 10
|Clay
|3/17/2023
|Orange Asian Cafe
|713 South Crouse Avenue, Suite 1
|Syracuse
|3/13/2023
|Otisco Lake Community Center
|2223 Amber Road
|Otisco
|3/16/2023
|Riseform Brewing
|4 East Main Street
|Marcellus
|3/16/2023
|Saints Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox
|401 Hamilton Street
|Syracuse
|3/17/2023
|South Shore Association
|6690 South Bay Road
|Cicero
|3/17/2023
|Southside Wings
|4421 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/17/2023
|Spill the Tea Cafe
|208 North Main Street
|Manlius
|3/16/2023
|St. Leo’s Catholic Church Hall
|10 Onondaga Street
|Tully
|3/17/2023
|St. Luke’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church
|3290 Warners Road
|Camillus
|3/16/2023
|St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church
|325 Waring Road
|Syracuse
|3/13/2023
|TGI Friday’s
|306 Hiawatha Boulevard West
|Syracuse
|3/16/2023
|Thai Thai Cuisine
|3138 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|3/15/2023
|Willow Glen
|3981 Jordan Road
|Skaneateles
|3/16/2023