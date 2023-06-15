ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspections report for restaurants checked during the week of May 29 through June 3.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed!
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|Antonios Ice Cream
|1401 Buckley Road
|Salina
|5/30/2023
|Birria Quesatacos SYR
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|6/2/2023
|Bold Coast Lobster Co. Commissary
|224 North Main Street
|Cicero
|6/2/2023
|Brancato’s Catering
|400 Buckley Road
|Salina
|6/2/2023
|Cam’s Pizzeria Mobile Unit #1
|112 Kasson Road
|Camillus
|6/2/2023
|China Cafe NY
|227 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|5/30/2023
|Cruisin Cones Commissary
|406 Kirkpatrick Street
|Syracuse
|5/30/2023
|Darwin
|110 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|5/30/2023
|Dinosaur BBQ Mobile Unit (Showboat)
|246 West Willow Street
|Syracuse
|6/2/2023
|DN SYR @ Palladino Farms
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|6/2/2023
|Emerald Cocktail Kitchen
|1333 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|5/31/2023
|First Presbyterian Church of Liverpo
|603 Tulip Street
|Salina
|5/31/2023
|Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitche
|207 Oswego Street
|Salina
|5/31/2023
|Freedom of Espresso
|115 Solar Street
|Syracuse
|5/31/2023
|Friends of Marcellus Park Mobile Uni
|PO Box 301
|Marcellus
|6/2/2023
|Grub on the Run
|8191 Shadbush Lane
|Clay
|6/2/2023
|Habibi’s Halal Gyro
|2646 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|6/2/2023
|Hollow Mobile Unit (The)
|3735 West Seneca Turnpike
|Onondaga
|5/31/2023
|Las Delicias Restaurant Mobile Unit
|552 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|6/2/2023
|Lincoln House
|168 Lincoln Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/30/2023
|Maniltha’s Dosa Cart
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|6/2/2023
|McDonalds of Western Lights
|4733 Onondaga Boulevard
|Geddes
|5/31/2023
|Nibsy’s Pub
|201 Ulster Street
|Syracuse
|5/30/2023
|Pita Dream
|214 Walton Street
|Syracuse
|5/30/2023
|Pita Dream Mobile Unit
|214 Walton Street
|Syracuse
|6/2/2023
|Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #1
|138 Garrow Street Extension
|Onondaga County
|6/2/2023
|Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #2
|138 Garrow Street Extension
|Onondaga County
|6/2/2023
|Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #3
|138 Garrow Street Extension
|Onondaga County
|6/2/2023
|Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #4
|138 Garrow Street Extension
|Onondaga County
|6/2/2023
|Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #5
|138 Garrow Street Extension
|Onondaga County
|6/2/2023
|Pork and Knife
|250 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|5/30/2023
|Rice Box
|650 James Street
|Syracuse
|6/1/2023
|Salt City Sweet Spot Commissary
|5885 East Circle Drive
|Cicero
|5/30/2023
|Skippy’s Ice Cream Truck #5
|210 Terminal Road
|Salina
|6/1/2023
|Solvay Tigers Little League- Alhan
|Alhan Parkway
|Geddes
|5/30/2023
|Soulfood Extension (The)
|469 Midland Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/2/2023
|St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
|900 Vine Street
|Salina
|5/31/2023
|Subway
|5500 Bartell Road
|Cicero
|5/31/2023
|Subway 29080
|5194 West Taft Road
|Clay
|5/31/2023
|Subway 51072
|501 Seventh North Street
|Salina
|5/30/2023
|Syst Cafe
|600 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/30/2023
|Tully’s Good Time Concessions
|2934 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|6/2/2023
|Vicky’s Tasty Treats
|680 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|5/30/2023
|Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #1
|3179 Erie Boulveard East
|Dewitt
|6/2/2023
|Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #2
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|6/2/2023
|Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #3
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|6/2/2023
|Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #4
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|6/2/2023
|Wendy’s #11462/598
|5309 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|5/31/2023
|Wrap N Roll
|210 West Terminal Road
|Onondaga County
|6/2/2023