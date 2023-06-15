ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspections report for restaurants checked during the week of May 29 through June 3.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

Antonios Ice Cream1401 Buckley RoadSalina5/30/2023
Birria Quesatacos SYR435 North Salina StreetSyracuse6/2/2023
Bold Coast Lobster Co. Commissary224 North Main StreetCicero6/2/2023
Brancato’s Catering400 Buckley RoadSalina6/2/2023
Cam’s Pizzeria Mobile Unit #1112 Kasson RoadCamillus6/2/2023
China Cafe NY227 West Fayette StreetSyracuse5/30/2023
Cruisin Cones Commissary406 Kirkpatrick StreetSyracuse5/30/2023
Darwin110 West Fayette StreetSyracuse5/30/2023
Dinosaur BBQ Mobile Unit (Showboat)246 West Willow StreetSyracuse6/2/2023
DN SYR @ Palladino Farms1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt6/2/2023
Emerald Cocktail Kitchen1333 West Fayette StreetSyracuse5/31/2023
First Presbyterian Church of Liverpo603 Tulip StreetSalina5/31/2023
Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitche207 Oswego StreetSalina5/31/2023
Freedom of Espresso115 Solar StreetSyracuse5/31/2023
Friends of Marcellus Park Mobile UniPO Box 301Marcellus6/2/2023
Grub on the Run8191 Shadbush LaneClay6/2/2023
Habibi’s Halal Gyro2646 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse6/2/2023
Hollow Mobile Unit (The)3735 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga5/31/2023
Las Delicias Restaurant Mobile Unit552 Westcott StreetSyracuse6/2/2023
Lincoln House168 Lincoln AvenueSyracuse5/30/2023
Maniltha’s Dosa Cart435 North Salina StreetSyracuse6/2/2023
McDonalds of Western Lights4733 Onondaga BoulevardGeddes5/31/2023
Nibsy’s Pub201 Ulster StreetSyracuse5/30/2023
Pita Dream214 Walton StreetSyracuse5/30/2023
Pita Dream Mobile Unit214 Walton StreetSyracuse6/2/2023
Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #1138 Garrow Street ExtensionOnondaga County6/2/2023
Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #2138 Garrow Street ExtensionOnondaga County6/2/2023
Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #3138 Garrow Street ExtensionOnondaga County6/2/2023
Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #4138 Garrow Street ExtensionOnondaga County6/2/2023
Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #5138 Garrow Street ExtensionOnondaga County6/2/2023
Pork and Knife250 South Clinton StreetSyracuse5/30/2023
Rice Box650 James StreetSyracuse6/1/2023
Salt City Sweet Spot Commissary5885 East Circle DriveCicero5/30/2023
Skippy’s Ice Cream Truck #5210 Terminal RoadSalina6/1/2023
Solvay Tigers Little League- AlhanAlhan ParkwayGeddes5/30/2023
Soulfood Extension (The)469 Midland AvenueSyracuse6/2/2023
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church900 Vine StreetSalina5/31/2023
Subway5500 Bartell RoadCicero5/31/2023
Subway 290805194 West Taft RoadClay5/31/2023
Subway 51072501 Seventh North StreetSalina5/30/2023
Syst Cafe600 Burnet AvenueSyracuse5/30/2023
Tully’s Good Time Concessions2934 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt6/2/2023
Vicky’s Tasty Treats680 Old Liverpool RoadSalina5/30/2023
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #13179 Erie Boulveard EastDewitt6/2/2023
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #23179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt6/2/2023
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #33179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt6/2/2023
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #43179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt6/2/2023
Wendy’s #11462/5985309 West Genesee StreetCamillus5/31/2023
Wrap N Roll210 West Terminal RoadOnondaga County6/2/2023