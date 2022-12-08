SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 20 to November 26.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

Angry Smokehouse33 Water StreetVan Buren11/22/22
Avicollis Coal Fire104 Limestone PlazaManlius11/22/22
Chipotle Mexican Grill #28693600 West Genesee StreetGeddes11/21/22
Coppertop Tavern (The)905 North Main StreetCicero11/22/22
Faith Lutheran Church6142 State Route 31Cicero11/23/22
Funk ‘n Waffles307-313 South Clinton StreetSyracuse11/21/22
Northminster Presbyterian Church7444 Buckley RoadClay11/23/22
Original Grain302 South Salina StreetSyracuse11/21/22
Pavone’s Eatery349 South Warren StreetSyracuse11/21/22
Pump Pizza Bar2803 Brewerton Road, #4Salina11/22/22
Sweat Bar & Bistro5791 Widewaters ParkwayDewitt11/22/22
Thai Love NY2822 Lemoyne AvenueSalina11/22/22