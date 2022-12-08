SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 20 to November 26.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|Angry Smokehouse
|33 Water Street
|Van Buren
|11/22/22
|Avicollis Coal Fire
|104 Limestone Plaza
|Manlius
|11/22/22
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #2869
|3600 West Genesee Street
|Geddes
|11/21/22
|Coppertop Tavern (The)
|905 North Main Street
|Cicero
|11/22/22
|Faith Lutheran Church
|6142 State Route 31
|Cicero
|11/23/22
|Funk ‘n Waffles
|307-313 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|11/21/22
|Northminster Presbyterian Church
|7444 Buckley Road
|Clay
|11/23/22
|Original Grain
|302 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|11/21/22
|Pavone’s Eatery
|349 South Warren Street
|Syracuse
|11/21/22
|Pump Pizza Bar
|2803 Brewerton Road, #4
|Salina
|11/22/22
|Sweat Bar & Bistro
|5791 Widewaters Parkway
|Dewitt
|11/22/22
|Thai Love NY
|2822 Lemoyne Avenue
|Salina
|11/22/22