ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 6 through November 12.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|A.W. Wander
|145 East Seneca Street
|Manlius
|11/7/22
|Angotti’s Family Restaurant
|725 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/10/22
|Baga Bowls
|5859 NY-31, Suite 1
|Cicero
|11/10/22
|Baga Bowls On The Go Commissary
|5859 NY-31 Route
|Cicero
|11/10/22
|Barnes & Noble Booksellers
|3956 NYS Route 31
|Clay
|11/7/22
|Bull & Bear Roadhouse
|8201 Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/10/22
|Burger King Restaurant #250
|4734 Onondaga Boulevard
|Geddes
|11/7/22
|Byblos Cafe
|223 North Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|11/8/22
|Cicero Country Pizza
|8292 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|11/8/22
|Columbian Presbyterian Church
|5992 Cherry Valley Turnpike
|Lafayette
|11/8/22
|Daily Bakery House, Inc.
|1449 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|11/7/22
|Dee’s Diner
|1900 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|11/8/22
|Delicious Delight
|204 Dawes Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/7/22
|Dunkin Donuts
|2723 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|11/10/22
|Dunkin Donuts
|501 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|11/8/22
|FM All Sports Booster Club
|8291 East Seneca Turnpike
|Manlius
|11/10/22
|Hungers for Hope of CNY
|5858 East Molloy Road
|Dewitt
|11/10/22
|Il Limone
|7521 B Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/9/22
|In My Father’s Kitchen
|501 Hawley Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/10/22
|Jefferson Clinton Hotel
|416 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|11/9/22
|Jersey Mikes
|7567 Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/10/22
|Jus Sum Jazz Lounge
|1965 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|11/7/22
|Labcow
|3206 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/9/22
|Little Caesars
|4713 Onondaga Boulevard
|Geddes
|11/7/22
|Loyal Order of Moose
|1121 Milton Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/7/22
|Madeline’s Cuisine
|2107 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|11/10/22
|Meals on Wheels of Eastern Onondaga
|7248 Highbridge Road
|Manlius
|11/8/22
|Onondaga County Dept. of Corrections
|6660 East Seneca Turnpike
|Dewitt
|11/10/22
|Pastabilities
|311 South Franklin Street
|Syracuse
|11/9/22
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Brighton Towers
|821-833 East Brighton Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/9/22
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Vinette Towers
|947 Pond Street
|Syracuse
|11/8/22
|PEACE, Inc. Foodservice Department
|6756 Pickard Drive
|Dewitt
|11/10/22
|Peacock Bar & Grill
|6257 State Route 31
|Cicero
|11/7/22
|Poke Fish
|129 Marshall Street, 2nd Floor
|Syracuse
|11/8/22
|Popeyes Chicken
|3062 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|11/7/22
|Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
|167 Marshall Street
|Syracuse
|11/8/22
|Scotch N Sirloin
|3687 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/9/22
|Second North Street Deli LLC Commiss
|1121 Milton Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/7/22
|Starbucks Coffee Company #7583
|7567 Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/10/22
|SU Coyne Field Concession Stand
|1301 East Colvin Street
|Syracuse
|11/9/22
|SU Food Services Mobile Unit #2
|Carrier Dome
|Syracuse
|11/9/22
|SU Inn Complete
|Skytop Road
|Syracuse
|11/9/22
|SU Manley Field House #2
|1301 East Colvin Street
|Syracuse
|11/9/22
|SU Mobile Unit #1
|Carrier Dome
|Syracuse
|11/9/22
|Subway 38931
|4671-4729 Onondaga Boulevard
|Geddes
|11/7/22
|Subway 51072
|501 Seventh North Street
|Salina
|11/8/22
|Sunshine’s Coffee Shop
|6760 North Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|11/8/22
|Taste of Africa (The)
|820 Danforth Street
|Syracuse
|11/8/22
|Ven Rosas Rollin Bistro Commissary
|1121 Milton Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/7/22
|Wood (The)
|7439 Canton Street Road
|Van Buren
|11/8/22
|Zhang Ji Spicy Hot Pot & Fried Skewe
|1449 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|11/7/22