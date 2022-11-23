ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 6 through November 12.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

A.W. Wander145 East Seneca StreetManlius11/7/22
Angotti’s Family Restaurant725 Burnet AvenueSyracuse11/10/22
Baga Bowls5859 NY-31, Suite 1Cicero11/10/22
Baga Bowls On The Go Commissary5859 NY-31 RouteCicero11/10/22
Barnes & Noble Booksellers3956 NYS Route 31Clay11/7/22
Bull & Bear Roadhouse8201 Oswego RoadClay11/10/22
Burger King Restaurant #2504734 Onondaga BoulevardGeddes11/7/22
Byblos Cafe223 North Clinton StreetSyracuse11/8/22
Cicero Country Pizza8292 Brewerton RoadCicero11/8/22
Columbian Presbyterian Church5992 Cherry Valley TurnpikeLafayette11/8/22
Daily Bakery House, Inc.1449 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse11/7/22
Dee’s Diner1900 Brewerton RoadSalina11/8/22
Delicious Delight204 Dawes AvenueSyracuse11/7/22
Dunkin Donuts2723 Brewerton RoadSalina11/10/22
Dunkin Donuts501 East Genesee StreetManlius11/8/22
FM All Sports Booster Club8291 East Seneca TurnpikeManlius11/10/22
Hungers for Hope of CNY5858 East Molloy RoadDewitt11/10/22
Il Limone7521 B Oswego RoadClay11/9/22
In My Father’s Kitchen501 Hawley AvenueSyracuse11/10/22
Jefferson Clinton Hotel416 South Clinton StreetSyracuse11/9/22
Jersey Mikes7567 Oswego RoadClay11/10/22
Jus Sum Jazz Lounge1965 West Fayette StreetSyracuse11/7/22
Labcow3206 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/9/22
Little Caesars4713 Onondaga BoulevardGeddes11/7/22
Loyal Order of Moose1121 Milton AvenueSyracuse11/7/22
Madeline’s Cuisine2107 Brewerton RoadSalina11/10/22
Meals on Wheels of Eastern Onondaga7248 Highbridge RoadManlius11/8/22
Onondaga County Dept. of Corrections6660 East Seneca TurnpikeDewitt11/10/22
Pastabilities311 South Franklin StreetSyracuse11/9/22
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Brighton Towers821-833 East Brighton AvenueSyracuse11/9/22
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Vinette Towers947 Pond StreetSyracuse11/8/22
PEACE, Inc. Foodservice Department6756 Pickard DriveDewitt11/10/22
Peacock Bar & Grill6257 State Route 31Cicero11/7/22
Poke Fish129 Marshall Street, 2nd FloorSyracuse11/8/22
Popeyes Chicken3062 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse11/7/22
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen167 Marshall StreetSyracuse11/8/22
Scotch N Sirloin3687 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/9/22
Second North Street Deli LLC Commiss1121 Milton AvenueSyracuse11/7/22
Starbucks Coffee Company #75837567 Oswego RoadClay11/10/22
SU Coyne Field Concession Stand1301 East Colvin StreetSyracuse11/9/22
SU Food Services Mobile Unit #2Carrier DomeSyracuse11/9/22
SU Inn CompleteSkytop RoadSyracuse11/9/22
SU Manley Field House #21301 East Colvin StreetSyracuse11/9/22
SU Mobile Unit #1Carrier DomeSyracuse11/9/22
Subway 389314671-4729 Onondaga BoulevardGeddes11/7/22
Subway 51072501 Seventh North StreetSalina11/8/22
Sunshine’s Coffee Shop6760 North Thompson RoadDewitt11/8/22
Taste of Africa (The)820 Danforth StreetSyracuse11/8/22
Ven Rosas Rollin Bistro Commissary1121 Milton AvenueSyracuse11/7/22
Wood (The)7439 Canton Street RoadVan Buren11/8/22
Zhang Ji Spicy Hot Pot & Fried Skewe1449 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse11/7/22