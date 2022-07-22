SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 3 to July 9.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|Arby’s Restaurant #126
|3813 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|Bada Bing
|234 Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|Black and Brew Bar and Grill
|3898 New Court Avenue
|Dewitt
|Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse
|2100 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|Cuse Catch & Grill
|201 Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|Dunkin Donuts
|6166 South Bay Road
|Cicero
|Dunkin Donuts
|649 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|Firehouse Subs
|805 North Main Street
|Clay
|Food Bank of CNY @ Boys & Girls Club
|2100 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|Food Bank of CNY @ Schiller Park Com
|1 Schiller Park Road
|Syracuse
|Food Bank of CNY @ YWCA of Syr & Ono
|401 Douglas Street
|Syracuse
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|1524 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|Mary Nelson’s Youth Center
|2849 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|McDonald’s of Brewerton
|9563 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|Mike’s Pizzeria
|1388 East Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|Movie Tavern Syracuse
|180 Township Boulevard
|Camillus
|Murrays (The)
|2722 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|Northeast Senior Center Nutrition Pr
|716 Hawley Avenue
|Syracuse
|Patisserie
|26 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Dunbar Association
|1453 South State Street
|Syracuse
|Peace, Love and Ice Cream
|1400 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews
|160 Township Boulevard
|Camillus
|Skan-Ellus Drive-In
|1659 US Route 20 East
|Skaneateles
|Spoon & Chopsticks
|753 James Street, #150
|Syracuse
|Subway
|5500 Bartell Road
|Cicero
|Subway Sandwiches & Salads 20596
|131 Alliance Bank Parkway
|Syracuse
|Sweetgrass Diner
|6601 South Salina Street
|Onondaga
|Towne Center Retirement Community
|3900 Medical Center Drive
|Manlius
|Tully Fire District
|1 Railroad Street
|Tully
|Urban Sports Hall of Fame of Syr Com
|400 Sunnycrest Road
|Syracuse
|Wendy’s
|2028 Park Street
|Syracuse