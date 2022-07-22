SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 3 to July 9.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATION
Arby’s Restaurant #1263813 Brewerton RoadSalina
Bada Bing234 Wolf StreetSyracuse
Black and Brew Bar and Grill3898 New Court AvenueDewitt
Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse2100 East Fayette StreetSyracuse
Cuse Catch & Grill201 Wolf StreetSyracuse
Dunkin Donuts6166 South Bay RoadCicero
Dunkin Donuts649 North Salina StreetSyracuse
Firehouse Subs805 North Main StreetClay
Food Bank of CNY @ Boys & Girls Club2100 East Fayette StreetSyracuse
Food Bank of CNY @ Schiller Park Com1 Schiller Park RoadSyracuse
Food Bank of CNY @ YWCA of Syr & Ono401 Douglas StreetSyracuse
Kentucky Fried Chicken1524 South Salina StreetSyracuse
Mary Nelson’s Youth Center2849 South Salina StreetSyracuse
McDonald’s of Brewerton9563 Brewerton RoadCicero
Mike’s Pizzeria1388 East Genesee StreetSkaneateles
Movie Tavern Syracuse180 Township BoulevardCamillus
Murrays (The)2722 Burnet AvenueSyracuse
Northeast Senior Center Nutrition Pr716 Hawley AvenueSyracuse
Patisserie26 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Dunbar Association1453 South State StreetSyracuse
Peace, Love and Ice Cream1400 Burnet AvenueSyracuse
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews160 Township BoulevardCamillus
Skan-Ellus Drive-In1659 US Route 20 EastSkaneateles
Spoon & Chopsticks753 James Street, #150Syracuse
Subway5500 Bartell RoadCicero
Subway Sandwiches & Salads 20596131 Alliance Bank ParkwaySyracuse
Sweetgrass Diner6601 South Salina StreetOnondaga
Towne Center Retirement Community3900 Medical Center DriveManlius
Tully Fire District1 Railroad StreetTully
Urban Sports Hall of Fame of Syr Com400 Sunnycrest RoadSyracuse
Wendy’s2028 Park StreetSyracuse