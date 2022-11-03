SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 16 to October 22.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!

You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below:

Apulia Fire Company6441 State Route 80Fabius10/19/22
Bella Bakery904 State Fair BoulevardGeddes10/21/22
BG11 West Genesee StreetLysander10/21/22
Bonefish Grill #9352600 Towne DriveManlius10/19/22
Cafe Kubal343 Fayette StreetManlius10/17/22
Camillus Elks #23676117 Newport RoadCamillus10/19/22
Chuck E. Cheese’s3023 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse10/17/22
City Hall Cafe300 South State Street, Suite 140Syracuse10/18/22
Danny’s Steaks216 Walton StreetSyracuse10/18/22
Dibella’s Old Fashioned Submarines5805 Bridge StreetDewitt10/17/22
Doug’s Fish Fry8 Jordan StreetSkaneateles10/20/22
Elephant and the Dove9 East Genesee StreetSkaneateles10/20/22
Farm Girl Juicery7265 Buckley RoadClay10/20/22
Fish Company of Liverpool209 Oswego StreetSalina10/19/22
Food Bank of CNY @ Syr Northeast Com716 Hawley AvenueSyracuse10/18/22
Gardenview Diner650 Old Liverpool RoadSalina10/18/22
Gee Gee’s Trattoria2708 Court StreetSalina10/18/22
Gopuff Kitchen101 Newbury Hollow LaneSyracuse10/21/22
Herlihy Smokehouse & Grill Commissar6441 State Route 80Fabius10/19/22
Jamaica Cuse117 East Fayette StreetSyracuse10/18/22
Kasai Ramen218 Walton StreetSyracuse10/18/22
King Chef of Liverpool911 Old Liverpool RoadSalina10/18/22
Little Mac’s Pizzeria1621 Grant BoulevardSyracuse10/21/22
Lyncourt Volunteer Fire Department2909 Court StreetSalina10/17/22
Mariam’s Kitchen Catering Services435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/19/22
McDonald’s3329 West Genesee StreetGeddes10/21/22
McDonalds of Baldwinsville2234 Downer StreetVan Buren10/17/22
Mimi’s AXA Towers100 Madison StreetSyracuse10/21/22
Moro’s Kitchen28 Jordan StreetSkaneateles10/20/22
Nedrow Vol. Fire Dept. Auxiliary6505 South Salina StreetOnondaga10/18/22
New York Style Pizza & Diner549 East Brighton AvenueSyracuse10/21/22
Northeast Senior Center Nutrition Pr716 Hawley AvenueSyracuse10/18/22
P.F. Chang’s China Bistro306 Hiawatha Boulevard WestSyracuse10/20/22
Panera Bread #9475663 East Circle DriveCicero10/17/22
Panera Bread Cafe #13733401 West Genesee StreetCamillus10/19/22
Pasta’s Daily Bread308 South Franklin StreetSyracuse10/18/22
PB & J’s Lunch Box663 Old Liverpool RoadSalina10/18/22
Peppino’s Pizza1849 Grant BoulevardSyracuse10/21/22
Phokouttahere Commissary435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/19/22
Pizza Hut #39665570 Kinne StreetDewitt10/19/22
Razzle Dazzle Our Vegan Corner446 East Brighton AvenueSyracuse10/21/22
Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant510 Oswego StreetSalina10/19/22
Rocky’s Pub209 Oswego StreetSalina10/19/22
Rodfathers BBQ Commissary6117 Newport RoadGeddes10/19/22
Salt City Sweet Spot Commissary5885 East Circle DriveCicero10/20/22
Saltin’ the City Commissary435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/19/22
Santangelo’s Ristorante673 Old Liverpool RoadSalina10/19/22
Smokey and the Pig BBQ904 State Fair BoulevardSyracuse10/21/22
Sno Top Push Cart315 Fayette StreetManlius10/18/22
St. Leo’s Catholic Church Hall10 Onondaga StreetTully10/19/22
Stingers Pizza Pub4500 Pewter Lane, Building 3Manlius10/18/22
Subway 2534324 East Genesee StreetLysander10/21/22
Tang Flavor Chinese Food413 South Warren StreetSyracuse10/19/22
Tully’s Good Times311 7th North StreetSalina10/20/22
Yards Grille5648 Green Lakes Park DriveManlius10/17/22