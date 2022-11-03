SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 16 to October 22.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!
You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below:
|Apulia Fire Company
|6441 State Route 80
|Fabius
|10/19/22
|Bella Bakery
|904 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|10/21/22
|BG1
|1 West Genesee Street
|Lysander
|10/21/22
|Bonefish Grill #9352
|600 Towne Drive
|Manlius
|10/19/22
|Cafe Kubal
|343 Fayette Street
|Manlius
|10/17/22
|Camillus Elks #2367
|6117 Newport Road
|Camillus
|10/19/22
|Chuck E. Cheese’s
|3023 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|10/17/22
|City Hall Cafe
|300 South State Street, Suite 140
|Syracuse
|10/18/22
|Danny’s Steaks
|216 Walton Street
|Syracuse
|10/18/22
|Dibella’s Old Fashioned Submarines
|5805 Bridge Street
|Dewitt
|10/17/22
|Doug’s Fish Fry
|8 Jordan Street
|Skaneateles
|10/20/22
|Elephant and the Dove
|9 East Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|10/20/22
|Farm Girl Juicery
|7265 Buckley Road
|Clay
|10/20/22
|Fish Company of Liverpool
|209 Oswego Street
|Salina
|10/19/22
|Food Bank of CNY @ Syr Northeast Com
|716 Hawley Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/18/22
|Gardenview Diner
|650 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|10/18/22
|Gee Gee’s Trattoria
|2708 Court Street
|Salina
|10/18/22
|Gopuff Kitchen
|101 Newbury Hollow Lane
|Syracuse
|10/21/22
|Herlihy Smokehouse & Grill Commissar
|6441 State Route 80
|Fabius
|10/19/22
|Jamaica Cuse
|117 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|10/18/22
|Kasai Ramen
|218 Walton Street
|Syracuse
|10/18/22
|King Chef of Liverpool
|911 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|10/18/22
|Little Mac’s Pizzeria
|1621 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|10/21/22
|Lyncourt Volunteer Fire Department
|2909 Court Street
|Salina
|10/17/22
|Mariam’s Kitchen Catering Services
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/19/22
|McDonald’s
|3329 West Genesee Street
|Geddes
|10/21/22
|McDonalds of Baldwinsville
|2234 Downer Street
|Van Buren
|10/17/22
|Mimi’s AXA Towers
|100 Madison Street
|Syracuse
|10/21/22
|Moro’s Kitchen
|28 Jordan Street
|Skaneateles
|10/20/22
|Nedrow Vol. Fire Dept. Auxiliary
|6505 South Salina Street
|Onondaga
|10/18/22
|New York Style Pizza & Diner
|549 East Brighton Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/21/22
|Northeast Senior Center Nutrition Pr
|716 Hawley Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/18/22
|P.F. Chang’s China Bistro
|306 Hiawatha Boulevard West
|Syracuse
|10/20/22
|Panera Bread #947
|5663 East Circle Drive
|Cicero
|10/17/22
|Panera Bread Cafe #1373
|3401 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|10/19/22
|Pasta’s Daily Bread
|308 South Franklin Street
|Syracuse
|10/18/22
|PB & J’s Lunch Box
|663 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|10/18/22
|Peppino’s Pizza
|1849 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|10/21/22
|Phokouttahere Commissary
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/19/22
|Pizza Hut #39665
|570 Kinne Street
|Dewitt
|10/19/22
|Razzle Dazzle Our Vegan Corner
|446 East Brighton Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/21/22
|Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant
|510 Oswego Street
|Salina
|10/19/22
|Rocky’s Pub
|209 Oswego Street
|Salina
|10/19/22
|Rodfathers BBQ Commissary
|6117 Newport Road
|Geddes
|10/19/22
|Salt City Sweet Spot Commissary
|5885 East Circle Drive
|Cicero
|10/20/22
|Saltin’ the City Commissary
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/19/22
|Santangelo’s Ristorante
|673 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|10/19/22
|Smokey and the Pig BBQ
|904 State Fair Boulevard
|Syracuse
|10/21/22
|Sno Top Push Cart
|315 Fayette Street
|Manlius
|10/18/22
|St. Leo’s Catholic Church Hall
|10 Onondaga Street
|Tully
|10/19/22
|Stingers Pizza Pub
|4500 Pewter Lane, Building 3
|Manlius
|10/18/22
|Subway 25343
|24 East Genesee Street
|Lysander
|10/21/22
|Tang Flavor Chinese Food
|413 South Warren Street
|Syracuse
|10/19/22
|Tully’s Good Times
|311 7th North Street
|Salina
|10/20/22
|Yards Grille
|5648 Green Lakes Park Drive
|Manlius
|10/17/22