No Rochester Roc Holiday Village this December due to pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers of the City of Rochester Roc Holiday Village announced on Monday that the annual holiday festival will not be held in December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and New York State’s guidelines that restrict large gatherings to assure people’s health and safety.

“After very careful consideration, it’s with immense sadness that we announce today that we will not be able to create the Village this year and bring our community together safely to celebrate the winter season,” Jenna Manetta-Knauf, Sean McCarthy, and Kelli Marsh, co-founders and producers of Roc Holiday Village, all said in a statement.

Rochester City Mayor Lovely Warren said they are looking forward to celebrating the holidays “once it’s safe to do so.”

“The City of Rochester’s Roc Holiday Village is an event that has quickly become one of Rochester’s most treasured annual traditions. While we are disappointed that we will not be able to experience the magic and wonder that the Village has provided our community the last two years, we absolutely look forward to celebrating the holidays together again Downtown once it is safe to do so.”

Manetta-Knauf added that over the next few months as more information comes out about safety guidelines, a scaled-down pop-up concept may take place. That announcement will come later in the fall.