No school for Syracuse City School District on January 3

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Syracuse City School District_9053457545423375256

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Syracuse City School District website, students will not have school on Monday, January 3, due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases reported across the District and the lack of substitutes available to cover absences.

COVID-19 at-home test kits will still be provided for every student in the District, and the kits will be available at the student’s home schools between 9:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. tomorrow.

Test kits will also be handed out at the high schools (Corcoran, Henninger, Institute of Technology, Nottingham, and PSLA at Fowler) and Clary Middle School tomorrow evening between 5:00-7:00 p.m.  All distribution sites will be drive-through.

SCSD says they will provide details on administering the tests should you have questions.  In addition, they will be hosting another vaccination clinic on January 10 for those students, staff, and parents who have yet to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area