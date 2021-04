ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A vehicle hit a school bus with kids on board in Elbridge on Monday morning, sending the vehicle’s driver to the hospital.

New York State Police say the incident happened along Route 5 on Monday morning. It appears the vehicle crossed the centerline, striking the bus head-on.

The vehicle’s driver was not badly hurt and no one on the bus was injured.

Police are still investigating.