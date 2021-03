CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There were no serious injuries after a two car crash in the Town of Cicero Tuesday.

Members of the Cicero Fire Department say the crash happened just after 4 p.m. at the corner of South Bay and Thompson roads. One driver was hurt in the crash and part of the area was without power after a utility pole was also hit. National Grid has since made repairs.

There is no word on a cause or if any tickets will be issued.