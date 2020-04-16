Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

No serious injuries after SUV, tractor-trailer collide in Cayuga County

Local News
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A driver was hurt when his SUV clipped the back end of a tractor-trailer in Cayuga County.

This accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday along Route 5 in the Town of Sennett.

New York State Police said they are not sure what caused the driver to veer into the other lane.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

