No serious injuries after SUV, tractor-trailer collide in Cayuga County

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A driver was hurt when his SUV clipped the back end of a tractor-trailer in Cayuga County.

This accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday along Route 5 in the Town of Sennett.

New York State Police said they are not sure what caused the driver to veer into the other lane.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.