Despite cancellation of New York State Fair, it will always be part of CNY’s history

TOWN OF GEDDES, NY (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve ever been to the New York State Fair you know that, on most days, it is next to impossible to social distance yourself from other fair-goers or vendors.

So Monday’s announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo came as no surprise to most.

But it is still disappointing to those who look forward to the rides, food, animals, concerts and people-watching.

The fair began in Syracuse in 1841, traveled around the state a bit, and then put roots in Syracuse and has been a part of Central New York life in good times and bad.

We put together a little timeline of the fair that you can view below.

It is by no means a comprehensive history but just some highlights with some photographs that we hope will make you smile.

We owe some thanks to the NYS Fair and Dave Bullard and his communications team.

Also thanks to the Onondaga Historical Association, and the Solvay Geddes Historical Society.

