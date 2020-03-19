Closings
No, the Census does not want to know your Social Security number

(WSYR-TV) — The Constitution requires the government to count the population once every ten years. The results determine representation in Congress and how federal money is distributed for a variety of projects and programs.

But the publicity surrounding the Census will have scammers trying to take advantage of the count.

NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cumming recently spoke with Jeff. T. Behler, Regional Director of the U.S. Census Bureau, who tells us the real census will not contact you by email.

