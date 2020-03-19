(WSYR-TV) — The Constitution requires the government to count the population once every ten years. The results determine representation in Congress and how federal money is distributed for a variety of projects and programs.
But the publicity surrounding the Census will have scammers trying to take advantage of the count.
NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cumming recently spoke with Jeff. T. Behler, Regional Director of the U.S. Census Bureau, who tells us the real census will not contact you by email.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- How to watch our 3 daily streaming coronavirus updates
- Storm Team Academy: All about Spring!
- Flame arrival faces rising tension Tokyo Olympics be delayed
- No, the Census does not want to know your Social Security number
- News on the Go: 3/19/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App