Noah’s Care Bags needs your help

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In addition to COVID-19 patients, hospitals are filled with people fighting autoimmune diseases and other illnesses.

One Central New Yorker has been trying to bring them a little comfort for years, but donations are down because of the pandemic and he needs your help!

“I have an immune deficiency, so I’ve been in and out of the hospital a lot,” said Noah Satterlee.

Noah knows just how hard it is to be a patient, and how hard it can be on the parent. So, at 15-years-old — on top of being a student — he’s running a full-time operation.

He started Noah’s Care Bags three years ago. It was simply a Bar Mitzvah project, but it’s grown tremendously, to the point where he’s started an Amazon Wish List.

“I’ve donated 1,700 bags so far,” he said.

Each toiletry bag goes to a family in the hospital so the parent doesn’t have to leave and their child isn’t left alone.





Courtesy: Noah’s Care Bags

I’ve been fortunate enough to have two parents, so if they needed to get stuff for themselves, one would stay with me. I know other kids aren’t that lucky and when you’re left alone in a hospital sick with something, then it can be pretty frightening when all these people are around you just sticking needles and other things in you. Noah Satterlee

It’s even more isolating in a pandemic, but each bottle of lotion and tube of toothpaste are reminders that on the other side of those hospitals walls is someone who cares.

“They know that somebody out there is not forgetting about them and that they’re not alone in their struggles,” said Noah.

Noah has no plans to slow down. He’s in the process of creating a website and his goal is to donate 1,000 more bags this year, but he needs help reaching that goal.

If you’d like to help, you can visit his Amazon Wish List.