‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ returns to NewsChannel 9 tonight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At a time when Americans need distractions from the stresses of life more than ever before, ABC is bringing “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” back to primetime television and NewsChannel 9.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Millionaire,” which debuted with Regis Philbin as host in 2000, Jimmy Kimmel will take over hosting duties for limited-run of episodes which features celebrity contestants playing for charity.

“Regis came to me in a dream, asked me to do this and promised my own line of neckties if I did. I had little choice but to say yes,” said Jimmy Kimmel.

Nobody is more excited for the gameshow’s return than NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan.

Donovan says that as a ten year old, “Millionaire” was his favorite show of all time.

Here are photos from Donovan’s family archives that show him posing for pictures on the set of the Disney World interactive version of the show.

ABC’s “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” airs at 10 p.m. Wednesday on NewsChannel 9 through May 27th.

