Noise problems from Apple Valley Park addressed at LaFayette Town Board meeting Tuesday

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The LaFayette Town Board heard from neighbors on Tuesday about ongoing noise levels coming from the Apple Valley Park concert venue.

Complaints arose after the first weekend of shows back in May. At that time, the Apple Fest Board of Directors were working with promoters to adjust the noise output to meet “acceptable levels.”

The venue’s co-owner at Tuesday night’s meeting said that they’ve done everything they can to keep everyone happy.

No decision was made at the meeting, but the board says they will take up the issue again at their next meeting.