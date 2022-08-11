(WSYR-TV) — Starting now through August 19, Lockheed Martin encourages people in the Central New York area to submit a nomination for a Hometown Hero to be recognized on Armed Forces Day at the New York State Fair.

One selected nomination will be recognized on Thursday, September 1 at 5 p.m. on stage just before 38 Special performs at Chevy Court.

Each Hometown Hero nomination must be willing to come to the Fair in person and go on stage to receive their recognition. Click here to submit a nomination.



Lockheed Martin says they are committed to honoring those who serve and have served, and as one of the county’s largest employers, they continue to look for ways to give back to the community.

