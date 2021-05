OSWEGO COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Now is the time to send in your nominees for Oswego County Veteran of the Year.

The Oswego County Veterans Service Agency is looking for nominations.

Nominees may be active military members or honorably separated from one of the five branches of the Armed Forces, including Reserve or National Guard members.

The person must reside in Oswego County.

The deadline to enter someone is July 30th.

The application form can be found here.