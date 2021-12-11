Non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers 2,000th bed to Syracuse child

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Volunteers at Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Syracuse have helped thousands of Central New York children get a better night’s sleep, but now the nonprofit is reaching a major milestone.

On Saturday morning, a team of four volunteers delivered Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s 2,000th bed to 7-year-old Abria Wayne of Syracuse.

Abria Wayne received 2,000 beds.

Volunteers (left to right): Melonie Unger, Tim Benson, William Myers, Mary Regan-Benson

The mission of the organization uses local volunteers, civic groups, churches, businesses, and foundation grants to build and deliver beds to children ages 3 to 17, specifically those children forced to sleep on the floor, couch, or multiple children to a bed.

Saturday morning, volunteers built a bunk bed with a new mattress, fresh sheets, pillows, and handmade blankets for Abria.

The soon-to-be 8-year-old claimed the top bunk, a place where she can finally lay her head comfortably every night.

In addition to scheduled deliveries, the organization’s “12 Deliveries of Christmas” begins Monday, December 13. This will mark year 3 of delivering at least 78 beds in 12 days.

In partnership with RISE Syracuse, Sleep In Heavenly Peace will also deliver the first few beds to Afghanistan refugees on Sunday.

The Syracuse Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace was founded in October 2018. More than 20,000 hours have been put in by volunteers to reach this milestone.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace accepts monetary donations as well as new pillows, mattress pads, and twin bedding. If you’re interested in donating, click here.