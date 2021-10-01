Non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build 2000th bed for local children on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter will build its 2000th bed on Oct 2 during their fourth annual bed-building event. The organization builds beds to deliver to children in the Syracuse area.

This will be the 2000th bed built since October 2018, and it will be built some time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The build will happen in the parking lot of the Manlius True Value, and it will be delivered to a Syracuse child in the coming weeks.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace is a non-profit organization that utilizes local volunteers, civic groups, churches, businesses and foundation grants to build and deliver beds to children ages 3-17. The organization aims to make sure no child sleeps on the floor, couches or with multiple children to one bed.

The nonprofit needs volunteers and donations of twin-sized bedding and pillows, and you can learn more about how to help here. If you need a bed for your child, find out how to get one here.