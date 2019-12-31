Noon Year’s Eve at the zoo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) One of Central New York’s bigger New Year’s Eve celebrations happened at Noon Tuesday.

It was Noon Year’s Eve at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

Zoogoers young and old celebrated with the golden ball drop at Noon.

It was a great option for people unable to stay awake for the traditional ball drop at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

