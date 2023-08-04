SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 48-year-old Norfolk man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after failing to update his sex offender registration.

John Arthur Nolan, III, was sentenced on Wednesday, August 2 to over a year in federal prison. As part of his previously entered plea, Nolan admitted that he was previously convicted of Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors in Florida, which required him to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Nolan further admitted that he moved from Pennsylvania to New York in July of 2022 and failed to notify either Pennsylvania or New York of his change in residence from that time until his arrest in October of 2022.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and David L. McNulty, United States Marshal for the Northern District of New York.