(WSYR-TV) — Meals on Wheels has been helping those in need for fifty years, providing hundreds of thousands of meals to folks across the area.

The North Area Meals on Wheels delivers meals to folks who need them regardless of circumstance.

Fifty years ago, a few local ladies realized the need for hot meals in the area. Meals used to be prepared in homes with only one driver to deliver. With community support and dedication, these efforts expanded into what Meals on Wheels is today.

With over 200 clients and over 300 volunteers, the organization thanks the community for the support and care for their neighbors.

The organization is hoping to expand their space to feed more people and accommodate those in need.

Meals on Wheels is always looking for more volunteers and volunteer substitutes.

To get started volunteering, you can visit their website at namow.org.