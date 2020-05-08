North Bay Campground opening on May 15 with COVID-19 safety protocols in place

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Bay Campground in Oswego County is opening with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
On May 15, only paid season-long campers will be allowed on the site. Visitors won’t be allowed and short-term campers won’t be admitted until further notice.
The Fulton Police Department will be monitoring the campground and will make sure guidelines are being followed.
Campers will need to have self-contained water and bathroom facilities and commons areas are closed.
