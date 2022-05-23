WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rise in gas prices is not slowing down.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, gas prices are nearing $5 across New York as the Memorial Day holiday approaches.

On May 23, AAA confirmed that the average price for a gallon of gas is up on both a national and state level with rates reaching $4.60 and $4.93, respectively. This was a 12-cent jump nationally and a 17-cent increase in New York compared to the report released a week prior.

On a local scale, prices in Watertown were some of the highest in New York as the average price for a gallon of gas hit $4.89 on Monday; an 18-cent jump from last week. Additional local rates are listed below:

Batavia: $4.82

Buffalo: $4.82

Elmira: $4.85

Ithaca: $4.86

Rochester: $4.88

Rome: $4.87

Syracuse: $4.86

Watertown: $4.89

AAA said that tighter supply and increased demand is the reason behind higher gas prices. Due to this supply and demand dynamic, along with volatile crude prices, gas prices are likely to keep rising in the coming weeks.

Motorists are urged to conserve fuel during this time. AAA recommends mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times, combining errands into one trip and making sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage.