Local high school students win top awards at Orchestra of NNY Young Artist competition

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local high-school students have been recognized for their musical talents.

The Orchestra of Northern New York announced that pianist Alex Wu, a student who attends Fayetteville-Manlius High School, won the top award in the Orchestra’s 15th Annual James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Competition.

Wu, a sophomore at the Syracuse-area high school, has been studying piano for nine years. He performed the first movement, Allegro, of Beethoven’s Concerto No. 5 in Eb Major, Op. 73, “Emperor” (1809-1811), for his submission to the competition.

His past accomplishments include winning the Onondaga Civic Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition and Golden Key Vienna Music Festival, both in 2019, the CNYAMT Advanced Piano Competition, and the 19th AADGT International Young Musicians Festival.

According to ONNY, Wu will recieve a $500 cash prize and the opportunity to solo with the Orchestra at a future date.

Additionally, Indian River High School Junior and Pianist Victoria Huffman was awarded second place in the competition. Huffman performed the first movement of Mozart’s Concerto No. 17 in G Major, K.45 (1784).

Third place was awarded to Potsdam High School Junior and Violinist Katherine Yu. She received $150 ad won with a performance of Saint-Saёns’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28 (1863).

All winners for the The Orchestra of Northern New York’s annual James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Competition were announced on March 12, 2021.