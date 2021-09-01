North Country lawmaker in New York again calls for reopening of U.S. border to Canadians

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Local lawmakers are again calling for non-essential travel to be restored across the Northern Border.

On September 1, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY and U.S. Senator Steve Daines, R-MT, called on Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-NY, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, to take action to reopen the Northern Border. Rep. Stefanik and Sen. Daines specifically called for the passage of the Restoring Northern Travel Act, which the two introduced, and if passed, would reopen the U.S.-Canada border.

Restrictions on non-essential travel into the United States was again extended for the 17th time on August 21. These restrictions were first introduced at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Non-essential travel was opened to American travelers on August 9 who meet certain criteria.

In addressing closure, Congresswoman Stefanik criticized President Joe Biden.

“The Biden Administration continues to fail New Yorkers with their misguided decision to keep the northern border closed while Canada is once again welcoming Americans travelers,” Stefanik said in a press release. “Small businesses and families in communities along the border should not have to suffer another month due to this administration’s incompetence and inability to even establish a plan to safely restore cross-border travel.”

Stefanik then called on Senator Schumer to pass the Restoring Northern Travel Act. She further added, “Senator Schumer knows how devastating this prolonged closure has been for our region, and I’m calling on him to fulfill his commitment to the North Country and bring this legislation to reopen the northern border up for a vote.”

According to Rep. Stefanik, the Restoring Northern Border Travel Act would require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to expand the categories of permitted travel across the border between the U.S. and Canada. These categories would include individuals traveling to visit family members or property in the United States, attend business meetings or site visits or access airports.

Additionally, the bill would require the DHS to submit to Congress and begin implementing a plan to fully restore non-essential travel into the U.S. at the northern border. The bill was first introduced by Rep. Stefanik and Sen. Daines on June 24.

The full text of the letter addressed to Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi is included below: